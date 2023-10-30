Live Updates

On the 24th day of the Israel-Hamas war, the United States raised concerns about an "elevated risk" of the conflict expanding to other parts of the Middle East as hostage negotiation talks "stalled" due to the militant group's alleged demands over fuel supplies. Iran has warned that Israel crossing the "red lines" in Gaza may "force everyone to take action."

The U.S. will not send combat troops to Israel and Gaza even as the conflict escalates, Vice President Kamala Harris said. Britain's education minister said a ceasefire is "not the answer" at this point as it could instead give Hamas the chance to "regroup."

Another convoy of humanitarian aid has entered Gaza through the Rafah border crossing. Since the conflict started, a total of 94 trucks have entered the besieged area.

Hamas terrorists had launched a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,400 people. Body collectors are still gathering the remains of some victims weeks into the conflict. There are also more than 200 people being held by Hamas and other militant groups from Gaza. The remains of a German-Israeli woman who was abducted from a music festival and whose body was "paraded" in the streets of Gaza has been found.

Israel launched a barrage of air strikes and conducted limited ground invasions in Gaza in recent days as it vowed to crush the terror group. Four senior Hamas commanders were assassinated in air strikes, the Israeli army said Monday.