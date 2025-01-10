The number of Palestinians killed by Israel Defense Forces in Gaza is 40% higher than initially reported, a new study published by The Lancet Journal has revealed.

The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) estimated there have been approximately 64,260 "traumatic injury deaths" in Gaza between October 7, 2023, and June 30, 2024, despite the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reporting there have been 37,877 deaths.

The study stated, as of October, the number of deaths is likely higher than 70,000, CNN reported.

The total death toll is likely higher, CNN reported, since "traumatic injury deaths" does not include deaths caused by disruption to health care, insufficient food, clean water and sanitation, and disease outbreaks; all of which Palestinians have endured under Israeli forces.

According to the findings, CNN reported around 3% Gaza's population before October 2023 has died due to violence, and 59% of the deaths were women, children and the elderly.

Zeina Jamaluddine, the lead author at LSHTM, said their findings "underscore the urgent need for interventions to safeguard civilians and prevent further loss of life."

Originally published by Latin Times