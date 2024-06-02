Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated on Sunday that Israel would not tolerate Hamas remaining in control of Gaza at any point during the process to de-escalate the conflict and that Israel is exploring other options besides the Islamist group.

"In any process of ending the war, we will not accept the rule of Hamas. We are advancing an alternative government to Hamas, within the framework of which we will isolate areas, remove the Hamas members, and bring in other forces that will enable a different government," said Gallant.

"On one hand, military action, and on the other, the ability to change the government, will lead to the achievement of two of the goals of this war, the dismantling of the Hamas government and its military power, and the return of the hostages," he added as reported by Reuters.

Furthermore, he also discussed operations in Rafah following a situation assessment he attended at the Southern Command.

"The operation in Rafah is progressing above and below ground. The forces are fighting with great determination and destroying the lifeline connecting the Gaza Strip to Egypt," he said.

Meanwhile, two right-wing Israeli ministers have warned of resigning and potentially destabilizing the governing coalition if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepts a Gaza ceasefire proposal presented by US President Joe Biden.

According to BBC, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir have stated their opposition to reaching any agreement before Hamas is destroyed.

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had emphasized that there would be no permanent ceasefire until Hamas's military and governing capabilities are dismantled, and all hostages are released. Netanyahu's right-wing coalition maintains a narrow majority in parliament, relying on various factions, including Mr. Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party with six seats and Mr. Smotrich's Religious Zionism party with seven seats, to sustain its power.

The proposal presented by Biden appears to provide an opportunity for both Israel and Hamas to claim that their demands have been addressed.

For Hamas, the proposal explicitly outlines a path to a permanent ceasefire, a key demand for any agreement. Hamas seeks assurance that the Israeli military will not re-enter Gaza after the release of hostages, and the offer satisfies this requirement.