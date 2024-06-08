Israel announced that it successfully rescued four hostages on Saturday who were abducted during the Hamas-led attack on October 7. This operation marks the largest hostage recovery since the conflict began in Gaza. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry reported that heavy fighting in central Gaza resulted in the deaths of at least 94 Palestinians, including children.

According to NBC News, the Israeli military named the rescued hostages as Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40. They were taken to hospital for medical checks and were in good health, the military said.

They were all abducted during the Palestinian militant group Hamas' violent raid on Israeli towns and villages near Gaza on October 7th, which led to the devastating conflict in the besieged Hamas-controlled enclave.

Argamani had gained significant recognition as one of the most prominent hostages following her abduction from a music festival in southern Israel. Footage of her abduction, showing Argamani being held between two men on a motorcycle while she cried out, "Don't kill me!" was among the earliest to emerge.

An ecstatic Argamani had a phone conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reported The Associated Press. In an audio message released by the government, Netanyahu is heard asking her how she is feeling. She responds that she is "very excited," mentioning that she hasn't heard Hebrew in so long.

According to Israeli authorities, Hamas's raid resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 people, while Israel's subsequent airstrikes and invasion of Gaza have led to the deaths of at least 36,801 Palestinians, as reported by the enclave's health ministry on Saturday. Palestinian militants brought approximately 250 hostages back to Gaza on October 7th, with around 116 remaining there according to Israeli estimates, including at least 40 individuals whom Israeli authorities have confirmed as deceased.

The Israeli military made an unusual announcement on Saturday, stating that it was targeting militant infrastructure in al-Nuseirat. This departure from its typical practice reflects a deviation from not reporting on operations while they are still ongoing, reported Reuters.

The hostage recovery operation on Saturday adds to a total of seven captives rescued so far. Two men were rescued in February during a raid on a heavily guarded apartment, and a woman was rescued following the October attack. Additionally, Israeli troops have retrieved the bodies of at least 16 hostages from Gaza, according to government reports.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant described Saturday's rescue as "a heroic operation" and affirmed that the army will continue its efforts until all hostages are safely returned.