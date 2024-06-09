Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz has resigned from Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

"Netanyahu prevents us from moving forward to a real victory [in Gaza]," Gantz said in a televised statement Sunday in which he described leaving the government as a "complex and painful decision."

"That is why we are leaving the emergency government today with a heavy heart, but with a whole heart," reported Reuters.

Gantz called for elections in the fall, urging Netanyahu to agree on a specific date for them. He expressed his support for the hostage deal proposed by US President Joe Biden and urged Netanyahu to back it. "I demand that the prime minister show the necessary courage to stand behind it and do everything to move it forward," he said.

Gantz's decision, as Netanyahu's main political challenger, follows an ultimatum he issued to the prime minister last month, demanding a new plan for the war against Hamas by June 8.

Gantz had been expected to resign on Saturday but postponed the announcement after news broke that Israeli forces had rescued four hostages in an operation that, according to Gazan officials, resulted in over 270 Palestinian deaths.

According to NBC News, although Netanyahu's government can survive if Gantz resigns, his departure would leave Netanyahu further isolated in Israel, forcing him to rely on support from the far-right members of his government, thereby jeopardizing the chances for Biden's proposal.

Aside from the prime minister, the only other member of the emergency government with decision-making power is Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who is also from Likud. Gantz praised Defense Minister Gallant, calling him a brave and determined leader, and telling him that now is the time not only to say what is right, but "to do what is right."

Gantz also called for the formation of a national probe to "examine the failures from within and protect from hypocritical attacks from without."

Netanyhu responded to the announcement, saying "Israel is in an existential war on several fronts. Benny, now is not the time to abandon the fight, it is the time to combine powers."

"Citizens of Israel, we will keep fighting until victory and the achievement of all of the goals of the war, first of which is to free all of our hostages and to eliminate Hamas."

"My door will stay open to any Zionist party that is willing to share the burden and help bring victory over our enemies and ensure the safety of our citizens."