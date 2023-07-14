KEY POINTS Jarred Brooks will face Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling title

Brooks is widely respected for his grappling skills

Both men will enter ONE Fight Night 13 on four-fight winning streaks

Jarred Brooks has created quite the buzz for himself in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) and in ONE Championship over the past two years, and he has his eyes on adding another title to his name.

It was announced during the broadcast of ONE Fight Night 12 earlier tonight that Brooks is set to challenge Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling championship at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 5 (August 4 in the United States).

Brooks is coming off a spectacular showing in December 2022 against then-ONE strawweight titleholder Joshua Pacio, utilizing his entire wrestling arsenal to claim his first-ever championship under the banner of the Singapore-based combat sports promotion.

"The Monkey God" has been waiting on the sidelines since defeating Pacio but has remained active on social media, sharing his expertise in the ground game on his Instagram page.

While fans recognize Brooks as one of the more prolific grapplers, he presents an interesting challenge to Musumeci's reign after flashing his submission skills with an arm-triangle choke of Lito Adiwang in November 2021 and a second-round rear-naked choke of Bokang Masunyane in April 2022.

Combining his grappling skills with his high-octane, nonstop pace that fans have grown to appreciate him for, how Brooks performs in the world of submission grappling will be worth watching come ONE Fight Night 13.

Despite all of that, Musumeci is simply a cut above the rest.

The decorated American grappling star has remained unchallenged in ONE Championship after putting away his most recent opponent, Yemen's Osamah Almarwai, by way of a rear-naked choke during their encounter this past May.

Outside of the promotion, Musumeci's wealth of experience is nothing to scoff at after winning the gold medal at the IBJJF World Championship in the 57.5-kilogram division twice (2019 and 2021) and the same number in the 64-kilogram weight class (2017 and 2018).

Brooks' grappling skills have yet to face a caliber like that of Musumeci. Though there is a hint of unpredictability in the world of combat sports, submission grappling is a different beast altogether.

With both men carrying four-fight winning streaks in their respective fields of expertise, only one can become the king of the flyweight submission grappling division.