KEY POINTS Mark Zuckerberg shares a photo after training with Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya

Elon Musk was also spotted recently with MMA icon Georges St-Pierre

There is high interest in seeing Zuckerberg fighting Musk

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is getting a head start in his preparations for the upcoming cage bout with SpaceX founder Elon Musk and is doing it with the help of a couple of familiar faces in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA).

Zuckerberg co-posted three photos on his official Instagram account alongside UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski with the social media magnate, with the "Last Stylebender" stating in his caption that "this is serious business!"

According to sources, the two UFC stars "flew to [Zuckerberg's] crib in Northern California following Saturday night's UFC 290 showcase in Vegas" with the trio immediately getting to work.

What completes the photo is Elon Musk responding with the now-iconic GIF of Homer Simpson hiding in the bushes, seemingly taunting and mocking his fellow billionaire on the platform that Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms bought in April 2012 for $1 billion.

In late June, news outlets all over the world reported that the so-called "Battle of the Billionaires" was in the works after Musk, who now owns Twitter, and Zuckerberg's taunting of one another led to the latter channeling his inner Khabib Nurmagomedov in response to agreeing to fight the former.

Oddsmakers had even released numbers as to who they believe will win the bout and whether the bout even takes place this year.

"Zuck" made waves earlier in the year when he entered a Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament in May and performed spectacularly as he won a silver and gold medal in gi and no-gi competitions respectively in the white belt category.

Even before he accepted Musk's challenge, Zuckerberg posted a video of him and ONE Championship flyweight submission grappling champion Mikey Musumeci rolling on the mats and sparring, with Musumeci eager to share his knowledge of the sport with the seventh-wealthiest man in the world according to Forbes.

For those ready to count out Musk though, the owner of Tesla shared a photo of himself alongside UFC legend Georges St-Pierre, Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach John Danaher and Russian-American scientist Lex Fridman, with the two-time UFC welterweight champion resharing the photo to his own feed.

Fan interest in seeing two unlikely fighters stepping into the cage and doling out physical punishment after having social media beef is certainly high, but the likelihood of it happening remains to be seen due to all of the complications surrounding it.