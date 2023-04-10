KEY POINTS A man in India was arrested for the attempted murder of his wife and teenage son

A man from India has been arrested after reportedly attacking and trying to murder his wife and son at Kotla Village of Samrala last Thursday, Apr. 6.

According to the Indian Express, the man arrested was Harjit Singh, also known as Jeeta, from Anandpur Sahib. He allegedly assaulted his wife and 17-year-old son after suspecting both of having an illicit affair, according to DSP Samrala Waryam Singh.

Authorities arrested the male suspect on Saturday. They also recovered a sharp-edged weapon, which the man allegedly used in the crime.

The wife was identified as Jaswinder Kaur, while the teen son was Lovepreet Singh. Both were left with serious injuries after getting hacked by Jeeta multiple times. After the attack, Harjit, who worked as a carpenter, fled the scene with his other son, 14.

Authorities are waiting for the official statement of the 14-year-old son, who is still reportedly in shock over the incident involving his family last week.

"During questioning, the accused said that he was keeping an eye on his wife and elder son for five days. On Thursday morning, he assaulted both of them with [the] intention to kill them; however, they survived," DSP Singh said.

Further, the accused told police that he was not a drug addict. An FIR under sections 307 and 34 of 1PC has been filed against Jeeta at the Samrala police station.

The wife and the teenage son have reportedly undergone multiple surgeries. The two victims are currently receiving medical attention at a hospital in Chandigarh. No other information was released.

The news came not long after four children were killed and five others were injured when a 25-year-old man armed with a small axe attacked a preschool in Santa Catarina, Brazil.

The Guardian reported that the assailant jumped over a wall and invaded a daycare center on Wednesday, Apr. 5.

The suspect eventually turned himself into the authorities following the death of the minors, aged between five and seven years old.

The authorities have yet to establish the motive behind the crime.

The Blumenau mayor suspended classes and declared a 30-day mourning period following the incident.