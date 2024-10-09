Passengers traveling economy on transatlantic JetBlue flights will no longer receive hot meals.

The airline says it made the change to maintain "competitive fares" on its six daily transatlantic flights.

Hot meals are now reserved for JetBlue's premium Mint class passengers on transatlantic flights. Mint provides fully lie-flat beds, "restaurant-style" small plates, larger TVs and other perks.

JetBlue said it had a trial run on new menu options on summer flights to Dublin and Edinburgh. The new menu was extended to all flights for the fall.

The airline said the menu still "lives up to the standard we set for high-quality meals," in an emailed statement to the International Business Times.

The airline says it still offers free Wi-fi and seatback entertainment for all customers.

Lunch and dinner options on the economy class menu include a chicken grain bowl or ginger garlic tofu. For breakfast, passengers can order a smoked turkey crepe or oats with coconut milk.

JetBlue noted, "All items served chilled."

JetBlue has been working on growing profits with its "JetForward" plan.

The airline is trying to target high-end customers. It recently announced it will open airport lounges at New York's JFK Airport and Boston's Logan International.