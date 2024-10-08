Plane Takes Off 3 Hours Ahead of Schedule Leaving All Passengers Stranded: 'What Kind of Airline Does That?'
"No announcement, no luggage check in and the plane left, leaving all passengers miserable!"
A Pakistan International Airlines flight surprised travelers by departing nearly three hours early, stranding even the most punctual passengers as ticket holders wondered where their plane went.
Flight PK784 from Toronto to Karachi left all of its passengers behind, INCPAK reported, when it left 2 hours and 56 minutes before its scheduled time of departure Sunday.
Reports of the prompt-to-a-fault flight surfaced on social media, claiming there was no announcement or luggage check in when passengers arrived.
The baffling mix-up was confirmed by FlightAware to have left just under three hours early, reaching Karachi two and a half hours early, presumably without any passengers.
While the experience has been frustrating for stranded travelers, the incident may be affirming for people who insist on arriving several hours early to the airport against the irritated protests of travel companions.
No explanation for the hurried take-off was made available.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
Fleeing Israeli Bombs, Lebanon's Displaced Met With Suspicion
-
Record Number Of Climbers Chase 14-peak Dream In Tibet
-
Pope Names 21 New Cardinals With Big Impact On Picking Next Pontiff
-
Boeing, Striking Union Set To Resume Contract Negotiations
-
Oklahoma Defends Likely Purchase Of 55,000 Trump Bibles For Schools
-
Arab American Leaders Call On Harris To Separate From Biden's Israel Policy
-
Trump Mocks Women 'Thrilled' To Lose Husbands Before Firefighter's Widow Attends His Butler Rally: Report
-
Trump Says Israel Should 'Hit' Iran Nuclear Sites, 'Worry About Rest Later'
-
Billionaire Silicon Valley Trump Backer Jumps Ship To Harris
-
Seven Charged Over Double Voting In Battleground Michigan