A Pakistan International Airlines flight surprised travelers by departing nearly three hours early, stranding even the most punctual passengers as ticket holders wondered where their plane went.

Flight PK784 from Toronto to Karachi left all of its passengers behind, INCPAK reported, when it left 2 hours and 56 minutes before its scheduled time of departure Sunday.

Reports of the prompt-to-a-fault flight surfaced on social media, claiming there was no announcement or luggage check in when passengers arrived.

The baffling mix-up was confirmed by FlightAware to have left just under three hours early, reaching Karachi two and a half hours early, presumably without any passengers.

While the experience has been frustrating for stranded travelers, the incident may be affirming for people who insist on arriving several hours early to the airport against the irritated protests of travel companions.

No explanation for the hurried take-off was made available.