KEY POINTS The Jets' GM said recently that he is "optimistic" about signing a new deal with Quinnen Williams

A report said the Jets and Williams are not close to a deal

Another defensive tackle, Dexter Lawrence, recently signed a contract extension with the Giants

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams appears to be remaining with the New York Jets, but he is not close to striking a new deal with the team, according to a report.

Rich Cimini of ESPN reported the 25-year-old player and the NFL team "aren't close to" reaching an agreement on a contract extension.

However, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said in a press conference last month that he had "a lot of positive discussions" with Williams' agent and was "optimistic and hopeful" about getting a deal done with the Pro Bowl defensive tackle, ProFootballTalk reported.

As things stand now, Williams is likely to play the 2023 season with the Jets. He is in the fifth year of his deal with the team and is set to receive a salary of $9.594 million.

However, the 2022 First-team All-Pro has not been taking part in voluntary workouts with the team this spring.

It is worth noting that the New York Giants agreed to terms with Dexter Lawrence on a four-year, $90 million contract extension last week.

The deal tied Lawrence with Washington's Daron Payne as the third-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL based on annual salary, the Associated Press reported. They are surpassed only by the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald and Tennessee Titans' Jeffery Simmons.

But these transactions have not been enough to get Williams' deal done as of this writing.

The 25-year-old is speculated to be seeking a contract similar to the four-year, $94 million deal Simmons got.

Williams is coming off a good season, where he had 55 tackles, 12 sacks, one fumble recovery, four passes defended and two forced fumbles in 16 appearances.

The Detroit Lions have been linked to the third overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft as a potential landing spot, though general manager Brad Holmes previously rejected the idea.

This has something to do with the price to get someone like Williams. Should they pursue him, the Lions will need a significant amount of draft capital and a long-term financial commitment to acquire the Pro Bowler, Sports Illustrated reported.

"We'll be wise and smart and strategic in how we add, but again we don't just spend big on getting a high-price guy," Holmes explained after last NFL season. "It's got to be the right fit, and it's got to be the right guy, and if it's not the right guy then it doesn't matter what the outside world thinks."