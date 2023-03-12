KEY POINTS Joshua Pacio has published a lengthy statement regards to his status with Team Lakay

Pacio cites that a change of scenery was needed for his development as a fighter

Ex-Team Lakay stars Eduard Folayang, Honorio Banario and Kevin Belingon have also left the nest

Team Lakay was hit by a slew of departures over the course of the weekend as cornerstones and former ONE Championship titlists Eduard Folayang, Honorio Banario and Kevin Belingon are all moving on from the La Trinidad, Philippines-based camp.

However, the biggest surprise for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans is that of former ONE strawweight king Joshua Pacio who was pegged for an exit after head coach Mark Sangiao mentioned him in the comments section of Banario's farewell post.

Now, Pacio has decided to set things straight and reveal why he made the decision to leave as well, but not before sharing his gratitude to the entire camp and to Sangiao himself.

"I'd like to start this off by giving thanks to the people that helped mold me through my formative years, namely the members of Team Lakay led by our dear coach Mark Sangiao," Pacio wrote.

"In my quest to better myself and reclaim the belt that was once mine, I have decided that moving out of the fabled stable that gave Filipino fight fans much to cheer for inside the Circle is the path that I have to take. I believe that stepping out of my comfort zone is the way to level up my overall skills in the world of combat sports."

ONE Championship fans last saw Pacio lose the strawweight belt to American wrestler Jarred Brooks in a five-round firefight in the main event of ONE 164 on December 3, 2022.

Despite Pacio's best efforts which featured him stifling takedown attempts and landing some well-placed shots, Brooks remained unfazed as he showcased a revamped striking game to go along with his wrestling skills to claim the title by unanimous decision.

"The Passion" has remained relatively silent on his social media pages since that time, opting instead to showcase himself training alongside his Team Lakay stablemates and living his best life as he keeps an eye on possibly regaining the title he once held from April 2019.

"I wouldn't be a world champion in ONE Championship without the guidance of Coach Mark [Sangiao], enjoying the blessings given through the learnings I have honed with my fellow Team Lakay members. However, there is a saying that champions never rest on their laurels and must continue sharpening their skills," Pacio later added.

"There is much to do for me to recapture the throne and it begins with this step. I have nothing but never-ending gratitude to Coach Mark and the rest of Team Lakay. They have raised me as much as I have made them proud in all my fights."

To cap it off, Pacio pointed out that while he is taking his talents elsewhere, he remains hungry to prove he belongs on the mountaintop of ONE Championship greats.

"My hero's quest is only beginning and I am excited to get this on track!"