KEY POINTS Eduard Folayang explains why he is leaving Team Lakay

Folayang's last fight came in a controversial TKO loss to Edson Marques

Folayang also mentions that it is only a "so long for now"

Filipino mixed martial arts (MMA) gym Team Lakay has been rocked by a big departure in the form of former ONE lightweight king Eduard Folayang.

The International Business Times acquired the full statement from Folayang's camp and had nothing but love for the gym that he helped make famous in ONE Championship.

"For the last 16 years of my professional career as a mixed martial artist, I was in the company of brave and talented individuals in Team Lakay. This stable was a large element in what I have become and the stature I have arrived at in our beloved sport," his statement read.

"Words will not suffice to aptly impart how grateful I am for our camaraderie that has led to our achievements and victories inside the Circle, as well as the heartbreaks that have driven us to keep going in pursuit of our ultimate goal. I will forever cherish every moment like a precious treasure."

Folayang was last seen by ONE Championship fans at ONE Fight Night 5 last December 3, taking on last-minute opponent Edson Marques in the final bout of the lead card.

"The Landslide" was putting on a great show in front of his hometown crowd at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, Philippines, but a hard right-hand from Marques dropped Folayang face-first into the mat and referee Olivier Coste immediately stepped in to end the fight.

However, it was a controversial decision at the time as Folayang was able to get back up on his feet quickly.

Since then, the public had not heard a peep from Folayang, and his now-public split from Team Lakay was the last thing on MMA fans' minds.

"But as the oft saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Sadly, and with a heavy heart, my journey with Team Lakay has reached its final stretch. I believe there are still a few things I must accomplish in what remains in my active years as an athlete," Folayang explained.

"The profession I have chosen requires me to learn, evolve and grow. In order for me to achieve this, I must step out of my comfort zone and discover new ways to foster my development as a martial artist."

The Baguio City, Philippines native also made his ONE Super Series debut when he faced legendary Muay Thai star John Wayne Parr in the latter's retirement fight at ONE X in March 2022.

Parr and Folayang went toe-to-toe throughout the three-minute, three-round affair, where fans around the world witnessed one of the best send-offs any fighter could ever have asked for.

When it was all said and done, it was Folayang who came out on top, leaving many to wonder whether becoming a full-time ONE Super Series competitor would be in the cards for him

However, Folayang made no mention of it in his farewell message and instead sent his thanks to head coach Mark Sangiao and the brothers he made bonds with for life.

"I extend my sincere and heartfelt gratitude to Team Lakay. I wish no less than the best for Coach Mark [Sangiao] and everyone under his wing. This is not a goodbye, but so long for now," his statement read.

"I realize this will not be easy. But I hold onto the promise that the race is not given to the swift or to the strong, but to the one who patiently and determinedly endures to the end. Yes, we shall rise again. May the good Lord bless us all!"

Under Team Lakay, Folayang claimed the ONE lightweight title twice and faced the best fighters in the division, including his trilogy of fights against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki, Kotetsu Boku, Ev Ting, and Eddie Alvarez.