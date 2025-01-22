A Judge overseeing the case of a man who was allegedly involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots has condemned Trump's pardons of those involved.

"It cannot whitewash the blood, feces, and terror that the mob left in its wake," wrote U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan. "And it cannot repair the jagged breach in America's sacred tradition of peacefully transitioning power."

Chutkan was overseeing the case of John Banuelos, a Chicago resident who was charged with firing a gun into the air at the Capitol on January 6, reported CNN. She continued to state that judges delivered their judgments "without fear or favor" in the Capitol riot cases, further indicating that the precedent set by these cases is "unmoved by political winds, as a testament and as a warning." She dismissed Banuelos' case without prejudice.

Chutkan had been the judge presiding over Trump's federal election subversion case. Following Trump's victory in November 2024, Chutkan granted special counsel Jack Smith's motion to dismiss the case.

"The court will therefore grant the Government leave to dismiss this case," Chutkan wrote.

However, she granted dismissal without prejudice, meaning the government could potentially levy charges against Trump again once he leaves office.

Another Judge, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, echoed Chutkan's sentiments while overseeing the case of alleged Capitol rioter Dominic Box, dismissing his case with prejudice.

"Dismissal of charges, pardons after convictions, and commutations of sentences will not change the truth of what happened on January 6, 2021," she wrote.

On Monday, the 47th President granted sweeping pardons to more than 1,500 people charged with crimes in connection to the events of January 6, 2021. In addition to this, he commuted the sentences of 14 Proud Boys and Oath Keeper leaders.

