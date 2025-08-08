Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday held consultations with the leaders of China and India, seeking support from his key allies ahead of a likely summit with Donald Trump.

The calls came hours before a deadline from the US president on Moscow to halt its Ukraine offensive or face crippling new economic sanctions, expected to target Russia's key trading partners.

Both Washington and Moscow have confirmed a Putin-Trump meeting is set to take place, possibly as early as next week.

Trump has spent his first months in office trying to broker peace in Ukraine after boasting he could end the conflict in 24 hours -- but his efforts so far have failed to yield a breakthrough.

He also wants countries such as China and India to cut their purchases of Moscow's oil and gas, a key source of revenue that Kyiv and the West say funds its army.

Trump earlier this week hiked tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil, which have surged since February 2022 when Moscow launched its campaign.

The Kremlin said Friday that Putin had updated Chinese President Xi Jinping on "the main results of his conversation" with US special envoy Steve Witkoff who visited Moscow earlier this week.

Xi expressed support for a "long-term" solution to the conflict, the Kremlin said.

China's Xinhua state news agency quoted Xi as having told Putin: "China is glad to see Russia and the United States maintain contact, improve their relations, and promote a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis."

Moscow and Beijing have deepened political, economic and military ties since Russia's offensive.

China has portrayed itself as a neutral party in the conflict, but never denounced the offensive or called for Russia to withdraw.

Putin also spoke by phone to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after both countries condemned the new US tariffs over New Delhi's oil purchases.

"Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine," Modi posted on social media.

Neither side elaborated on what had been discussed.

Xi and Modi have both tried to tout their own peace initiatives for Ukraine, though they have gained little traction.

Trump's deadline for Russia to strike a peace deal or face new sanctions -- expected to target its trading partners -- was set to pass later on Friday.

Asked by reporters in the Oval Office if that deadline still held despite the upcoming summit, Trump did not give a clear answer.

"It's going to be up to (Putin)," Trump said. "We're going to see what he has to say."

Three rounds of talks between Russia and Ukraine have failed to yield a breakthrough and it remains unclear whether a summit would bring peace any closer.

On the streets of Moscow expectations were also low.

"Hope for the best, prepare for the worst," Irina, a 57-year-old lawyer, told AFP.

"To be honest, I have no hopes," she added.

Putin has resisted multiple calls from the United States, Europe and Kyiv for a ceasefire.

He has also ruled out holding talks with Volodymyr Zelensky at this stage, a meeting the Ukrainian president says is necessary to make headway on a deal.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed since Russia launched its offensive, with millions forced to flee their homes in eastern and southern Ukraine.