President Donald Trump has reportedly approved the use of military force against Latin American cartels deemed terrorist organizations by his administration, according to a new report.

The New York Times explained that the decision is the most aggressive step taken by the administration, illustrating Trump's willingness to crack down on criminal organizations. It added that the order provides an official basis to conduct military operations at sea and on foreign soil.

Military officials have begun drawing up options, but no clear operations are detailed. Responding to questions about the decision, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said "President Trump's top priority is protecting the homeland, which is why he took the bold step to designate several cartels and gangs as foreign terrorist organizations."

It is unclear which cartels the Trump administration could target, but two weeks ago it designated the Venezuelan Cartel de los Soles to the list of global terrorist group. It claimed that authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro and other high-ranking officials lead the cartel, and on Thursday Attorney General Pam Bondi raised the reward for information leading to his arrest to $50 million.

It is unclear if the decision to approve the use of military force is a way for the Trump administration to conduct attacks on Venezuelan soil. Bondi said Maduro "will not escape justice and he will be held accountable for his despicable crimes."

Trump did say in May he offered to send U.S. troops into Mexico to combat drug cartels, an offer firmly rejected by Mexican counterpart Claudia Sheinbaum. "She is so afraid of the cartels she can't even think straight," Trump said Sunday aboard Air Force One, adding that Sheinbaum "can't walk" out of fear of cartel violence in the country. He did, however, describe her as "a lovely woman."

Sheinbaum confirmed the offer on Saturdayduring an event at a university in Mexico: "And do you know what I told him? No, President Trump. The territory cannot be violated. Sovereignty cannot be sold. Sovereignty is cherished and defended. It's not necessary. We can collaborate. We can work together. But you in your territory and us in ours. We can share information, but we will never accept the presence of the United States' army in our territory"

While both countries have cooperated on certain security issues, including allowing U.S. drone flights to identify fentanyl labs, Sheinbaum has consistently rejected any form of military intervention from the United States in Mexican soil. "We don't accept invasions or interference," she said last month. "We are not a protectorate or colony of any foreign country."

