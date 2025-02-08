Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was captured on a hot-mic telling a gathering of business leaders that President Donald Trump's comments about taking over Canada is a "real thing."

Trudeau, who said he will step down after March's elections, said Trump, who has suggested making Canada the "51st state" because he wants the country's minerals, must be taken seriously.

"Mr Trump has it in mind that the easiest way to do it is absorbing our country and it is a real thing," Trudeau said, the BBC reported.

Trudeau was speaking behind closed doors at a Canada-U.S. Economic Summit in Toronto but his comments were captured by a microphone, the report said.

Trump this week paused 25% tariffs on millions of dollars of Canadian and Mexican goods after the leaders of those two countries promised to increase border security.

Before slapping the tariffs on America's top two trading partners, he needled Canada about becoming the 51st state, listing the advantages of doing so.

"We pay hundreds of Billions of Dollars to SUBSIDIZE Canada. Why? There is no reason. We don't need anything they have," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "We have unlimited Energy, should make our own Cars, and have more Lumber than we can ever use."

"Without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country. Harsh but true! Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st State. Much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada — AND NO TARIFFS!" he continued.

