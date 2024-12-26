KEY POINTS Unverified video from the scene showed holes in the plane's fuselage, sparking rumors about the cause of the crash

The crash, wherein at least 29 people survived, occurred shortly after drones struck southern Russia

Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office has launched a criminal investigation into the crash

The recent plane crash in Kazakhstan have fueled rumors suggesting that the plane may have been shot down, potentially implicating Russian involvement. The speculation was triggered following unconfirmed online videos showing apparent holes in the aircraft's fuselage.

An Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crashed Wednesday in Kazakhstan while en route to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya, with at least 29 of 67 people onboard surviving the tragic crash.

The plane was attempting to make an emergency landing in Aktau but caught fire in the process. Survivors were taken to local hospitals, Kazakh authorities said.

Later in the day, Azerbaijan's state news agency revealed that a search team has found the plane's black box and a commission has since been established to investigate the cause of the crash.

Russia's RIA Novosti news agency also published unconfirmed video from the scene, showing injured people being assisted as they left the wreckage.

Foreign and defense analyst James J. Marlow wrote on X alongside unverified video from the scene that the plane "was hit by Russian air defense systems in the Caucasus region."

He added that it appears the shot was fired mistakenly as Russian air defense attempted to intercept Ukrainian drones in the Grozny region Wednesday.

In the videos circulating on X, holes of different sizes are seen on the fuselage of a plane that looks similar to the fallen Azerbaijan Airlines-operated aircraft.

International Business Times could not independently verify the video and the report.

Notably, the plane crash occurred shortly after drone strikes hit southern Russia, but Russia's aviation watchdog said initial investigations suggested the plane had to land under measures emergency following a bird strike.

The passenger plane, with flight number J2-8243, was rerouted due to fog in Grozny. "The information provided to me is that the plane changed its course between Baku and Grozny due to worsening weather conditions and headed to Aktau airport," said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

He also said it was too early to make speculations about the cause of the crash.

The Azerbaijan Prosecutor General's Office has since opened a criminal investigation into the crash.