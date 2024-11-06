Five people were killed when a small jet crashed into a vehicle just outside a suburban Phoenix, Ariz., airport on Tuesday, officials said.

The Honda HA-420 light business jet crashed during takeoff from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, skidding through a fence and striking a vehicle on a road near the airport at around 4:40 p.m.

The Mesa Police Department responded to the scene at Greenfield Road and McKellips Road, and shut down the "entire area" for several hours.

Police confirmed five people were pronounced dead at the scene. According to a preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration, there were five people aboard the plane, four of whom were killed and one of whom was seriously injured. The fifth fatality was on the ground.

Videos from the scene showed significant fire at the crash site, with heavy smoke billowing from the area.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

--with reporting by TMX

Originally published on Lawyer Herald.