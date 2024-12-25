KEY POINTS Azerbaijan Airlines confirmed that an Embraer 190 aircraft with flight number J2-8243 crashed

Unconfirmed video shows a plane flying downward fast before crashing hard and catching fire

Reuters reported that there were 12 survivors, citing initial reports

A passenger plane crashed near Aktau in Kazakhstan Wednesday, local authorities said, with some survivors reported in the tragic Christmas Day crash.

Kazakh authorities revealed that based on initial findings, of 67 passengers and five crew members onboard the Azerbaijan Airlines-operated plane, there were 12 survivors, Reuters reported.

Other reports revealed that local authorities are saying at least 42 people are likely dead from the crash.

Survivors were being treated at a nearby hospital after fire services put out the blaze caused by the crash, according to Kazakhstan's emergencies ministry.

"Rescue units began extinguishing the fire. Currently, information about the victims is being clarified," the emergencies ministry said Wednesday.

The Embraer 190 aircraft with flight number J2-8243 was en route from Baku to Grozny, Russian Chechnya's capital, but had to make an emergency landing amid foggy skies.

The exact cause of the plane crash is still unknown, but Russia's Interfax news agency reported that authorities said they were looking into several issues that could have caused the crash, including a potential technical problem.

Unconfirmed video of the crash is circulating on social media. The footage shows a plane on a fast, downward motion before landing hard and getting engulfed in flames.

BREAKING: Passenger plane crashes near Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan pic.twitter.com/M2DtYe6nZU — BNO News (@BNONews) December 25, 2024

"This was so horrible to watch!" said one X user who commented on the unconfirmed video of the plane crash. Many users urged prayers for the passengers and crew, also for the reported survivors.

In another unconfirmed video, posted by Russian media, rescue services and other authorities are seen around part of the plane as thick, dark smoke is seen from a distance.

Azerbaijan Airlines has since released a short statement regarding the matter, confirming that flight number J2-8243 crashed some three kilometers near the city of Aktau. "Additional information regarding the incident will be provided to the public," it said, as per a Facebook translation.