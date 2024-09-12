"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary admonished workers forking out $5 a day on fancy coffees, asking: "What are you, an idiot?"

"Stop buying coffee for $5.50," O'Leary, known as "Mister Wonderful," said on his Instagram account. "You go to work and spend $15 on a sandwich – what are you, an idiot."

He expanded on his penny-pinching advice in a video on the social media platform.

"It costs 99 cents to make a sandwich at home and bring it with you. You start to add that up every day, it's a ton of money," he said.

"Most people, particularly working in metropolitan cities, are just starting on their job, making their first $60,000, , and that's what they should stop doing," he added.

The investor and businessman also posted his advice as a question to his followers, asking if they agreed.

Ninomihilli did.

"100% agree. I bring my lunch every day not only do you save money it's one less decision on what to eat, and you eat healthier," Ninomihilli said.

Another user also agreed, but included a tasty caveat.

"True and you're right. But the pumpkin chai latte is so good," Chavari said.

But others pushed back, expressing bewilderment over the concept of a 99-cent sandwich.

"Can I get the information on these 99c sandwiches?" asked pray_for_mojo88.

One asked if the sandwich was made of just "iceberg lettuce."

".99? lol someone is out of touch with reality lol," said sgvguyphil.

Joechurro reminded O'Leary that "time is money" and offered a breakdown of the lunch-making process.

"The time you put in prepping and making the sandwich, the time you put in going to the grocery store and back... you're providing your own time if you aren't providing money. Time is money, that $15 sandwich you paid, is covering your labor time that's saving and putting it towards work." joechurro said.

"Just make sure your compensation for your job makes up what that sandwich cost + more. That's how you make finances work. It's all about earning/time ratio. No point in savings when it's draining more time rather than just putting in the work at what you do. That's called a loss," the user said.