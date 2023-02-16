KEY POINTS ChatGPT has boomed since it launched in November

Barbara Corcoran said the bot can be used in different industries

ChatGPT has entered healthcare, real estate, public relations and many more

"Shark Tank" judge Barbara Corcoran has praised OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT, saying that it is a "game-changer" for different industries.

"Everybody is using [ChatGPT]," Corcoran told Yahoo Finance. "If you have a low IQ, suddenly you can look smart."

Corcoran, the founder of The Corcoran Group, said that ChatGPT is not just making waves in the real estate industry.

"The same kind of documents you had to review that would take an hour, you'd see in two, three minutes. People are writing emails and texts and explanations of the market to their customers. It's like the whole world got a genius implant. This thing is such a game-changer. I'm sure it's not just limited to real estate, but boy, is it helping us."

Another "Shark Tank" investor previously said he has been using ChatGPT more and more instead of Google.

In an interview with Business Insider, Kevin O'Leary said he is in talks for a potential equity investment in ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

"Now I'm splitting my search to 50% Goole and 50% ChatGPT," O'Leary told the outlet.

"The AI search wars are on. ChatGPT certainly is a threat to Google, and Google must know that," O'Leary said. "The market hasn't really punished Google stock for this. But a few quarters from now, if ChatGPT really starts to bring in significant subscriber fees, then we'll see what happens."

Since its launch in November last year, ChatGPT has shown extreme potential in coding, writing and even functioning as a search engine.

"It can create anything that we thought thus far was unique to human intelligence or creativity, whether that is interacting with us in a chatbot form, whether that is generating new content, whether it's images, video," Nina Schick, adviser, speaker, and A.I. thought leader, told Yahoo Finance.

The product is now used for healthcare, real estate, public relations and marketing, customer service and media, according to the outlet.