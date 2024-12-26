A "glam mugshot"? While professional studio photos often earn that label, one unusual mugshot of a drug dealer has also earned the term after its release by authorities.

Thirty-year-old Kirsty Sansum was caught for drug-dealing charges but was able to avoid jailtime in Gloucestershire, UK, The Daily Guardian reported. Despite this, she underwent the booking process, which included having her mugshot taken.

What sparked a buzz online was her striking appearance; even while being photographed alongside her co-conspirators and a photo of three kilograms of cocaine, social media users seemed to overlook the circumstances. Instead, they were captivated by the image of a woman exuding undeniable charm.

Dressed in a gray hoodie, with tattoos adorning her arms and neck, Sansum's top bun hairstyle and perfectly shaped eyebrows could easily belong to a model, New York Post reported. She gazed at the camera with a fierce expression, radiating strong feminine energy.

Sansum's glam mugshot has garnered her admirers, with one online user commenting on her being an "attractive bunch," while another labeled her a "looker."

Along with Sansum, three others were arrested. She and 29-year-old John Rogers were detained at Strensham Services on the M5, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on March 11. The drugs were hidden in a carrier bag directly beneath their vehicle's front seat.

An investigation of their mobile phones revealed two additional accomplices in the drug supply operation: 28-year-old Kingsley Williams and 30-year-old Aaron Russell.

All four suspects pleaded guilty to charges of supplying cocaine and were sentenced earlier this month. While Sansum received a suspended sentence, the three men were sentenced to prison time. She was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and undergo nine months of drug rehabilitation. Rogers received a sentence of five years and three months, Williams was sentenced to six years and nine months, and Russell received a six-year sentence.

This isn't the first time a suspect's mugshot has gone viral. In a recent case, Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old suspect in the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, made headlines for his "gorgeous Italian looks."

Mangione quickly became a social media sensation, earning the nickname "hot assassin," with many women swooning over his looks. His burgundy sweater worn during a court hearing even gained instant popularity and was dubbed a "fashion icon" online, quickly selling out at Nordstrom.