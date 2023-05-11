KEY POINTS The Kremlin's official security forces could be ordered to 'put a stop' to Prigozhin

The Kremlin could "put a stop" on Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin as he continues to denounce the Russian military amid the war in Ukraine, according to a report.

Over the past weeks, Prigozhin has repeatedly called out the Russian military for refusing to send his troops ammunition to use in the war. He has also blasted the army for putting "stupid" people in leadership positions, leading soldiers to flee from the frontlines.

This rhetoric is now being viewed as a serious concern by the Kremlin, which could soon take efforts to silence the Wagner leader. "As long as Wagner is [at the front], there's little that can threaten Prigozhin; he has the ability to enter into direct dialogue with the president. But if this continues, official security forces will certainly put a stop to it," one source with knowledge of the matter told Meduza.

Another source from one of Russia's state-affiliated media agencies also told the outlet that Prigozhin has already been warned by Russia's propaganda agencies that he would be branded a "traitor" if he continues to criticize the country's Ministry of Defense and report on failures the Russian army is suffering in the frontlines.

The alleged threats appear to give weight to a previous report by The Washington Post which said the Russian Defense Ministry already prepared materials to use in a smear campaign against Prigozhin but was unable to organize it.

Sources for Meduza now say Russia, specifically the presidential administration, is preparing the materials it can use if Prigozhin does not stop breaking ranks.

The tension between Prigozhin and the Russian military has intensified since the beginning of this month. On May 5, Prigozhin used a stream of obscenities in a video addressing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov, calling both men "scum" for refusing to resupply the Wagner group's ammunition.

"You scum sit there in your expensive clubs. [These men] came here as volunteers, and they're dying so you can get fat in your offices of rich mahogany," he said.

Days later, he posted another video that accused a Russian military unit of abandoning its positions in Bakhmut.