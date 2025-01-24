A Canadian aerospace company says it has completed flight testing of a high-altitude balloon-launched military drone.

Landing Zones Canada says the Eagle Advanced Payload Delivery System (APDS) is a "stealthy" long-range military device that can operate in extreme climate conditions.

The company says the drone can operate fully autonomously and reach supersonic speeds but also operate at "low loitering" speeds.

It is designed to be capable of reaching stratospheric altitudes and has a "minimal radar signature" to make it harder to detect, the company states.

"With Eagle, we are setting a new benchmark for military drone technology," said Spence Fraser, founder & CEO at Landing Zones Canada Inc. "Its variable wing profile, allowing flights from supersonic to loitering speeds, along with its ability to carry various payloads and perform in GNSS (global navigation satellite system) contested environments, positions Eagle as a game-changer for military operations worldwide."