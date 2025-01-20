Humans will face off against robots in the world's first-ever human-robot marathon, set to take place this spring in China's capital, Beijing.

The unique race will unfold in the Daxing district of the capital in April. Participants will engage in a half marathon, with dozens of humanoid robots joining in.

Around 12,000 human athletes are expected to run alongside their robotic counterparts, the South China Morning Post reports.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in both categories.

The Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area says the race will feature robots developed by more than 20 companies.

Universities, companies and robotics clubs from around the world are being encouraged to enter their humanoids into the race.

Organizers have set several guidelines for the robot competitors. Humanoids must not have wheels to ensure a fair contest.

Additionally, the robots must have a humanoid form and human-like movements, such as walking or running. They can be either fully autonomous or remotely controlled, and bot owners will have the option to replace batteries during the race.

This marathon comes as China intensifies its efforts to advance artificial intelligence and robotics, aiming to gain an edge over its tech rival, the United States.

Last year, Beijing hosted a half-marathon where a humanoid from Galbot, a Chinese robotics company, cheered on participants at the finish line.

The marathon in April will mark the first time that robots will participate in a full race, highlighting China's ambition to leverage humanoid robotics in its pursuit of self-reliance and to boost its competitive standing against the U.S.