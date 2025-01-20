Walmart announced the opening of its new Home Office campus in Bentonville, Arkansas that features a hotel and drone-assisted cleaning amongst other amenities.

Hailed as a symbol of "innovation" and "community," the company says the Walmart campus aims to redefine the workplace as a green space, with more than 750,000 native plants, including 5,000 trees planted throughout the 350-acre site.

The facility embraces technology, offering dynamic glass that lessens energy use, drone-assisted window cleaning and self-automated lawn care.

"This isn't just a workplace; it's a nod to our proud past and our bright future, sparking innovation and community," Walmart said. "It's a world-class campus, Walmart style – one that genuinely mirrors our core values and mission, respects our legacy and fuels our future."

The campus will be home to a string of retail stores, including Walmart Pharmacy.

The Walmart campus–which was built from feedback from 1,000 employees–features state-of-the-art facilities, like a LEED Platinum design and mass timber construction.

The campus features a childcare center, a 360,00 square foot health & wellness center and several eateries.

There are 300 EV charging stations and a fleet of rentable bicycles.

Walmart's third-quarter revenue grew 5.5% and its operating income rose 8.2% as growth in comparable store sales reached its highest level of the year, the retail giant said in its November earnings report.

Walmart faced scrutiny after caving to the cutting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs last year.