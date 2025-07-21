The leftist leaders of Spain and four South American nations met in Chile on Monday to appeal for unity in the face of US protectionism and a rise in extremism worldwide.

They gathered under the motto "democracy always," against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's expanding tariff war and America's worsening ties with several erstwhile allies.

"Today, in many parts of the world, democracy is under threat," Chilean President Gabriel Boric said as he opened the summit with counterparts Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil, Gustavo Petro of Colombia, Uruguay's Yamandu Orsi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

He blamed "disinformation, extremism of all kinds, the advance of hatred, corruption, the concentration of power and inequality."

Boric said the Santiago summit would discuss ways "to strengthen our democracies and multilateralism," with proposals to be presented at a UN General Assembly meeting in New York in September.

"Defending truth, defending science, and opposing deception... must also be part of our debate," said the Chilean leader.

The meeting came amid rising tensions between Trump and leftist leaders worldwide.

His current focus is on Brazil, where right-wing ally Jair Bolsonaro is on trial for allegedly plotting a coup against Lula.

The Brazilian president last week decried "unacceptable blackmail" after Trump threatened 50 percent tariffs in part over the trial, which the US leader labeled a "witch hunt."

Spain's Sanchez told Monday's meeting that: "Our societies face a real threat led by a coalition of interests between oligarchs and the far-right" -- a coalition of "hatred and lies that is advancing dangerously."

Lula, for his part, said the leaders present in Santiago agreed on "the need to regulate digital platforms and combat disinformation."

The topic is also at the heart of Brazil's ongoing clash with Trump's administration, which has targeted a judge who is involved in Bolsonaro's coup trial and has made a number of rulings against platforms and individuals spreading falsehoods on line.

Political analyst Michael Shifter of the Inter-American Dialogue think tank said meetings like the one in Santiago were useful for like-minded politicians to "discuss how to navigate an increasingly complex and turbulent world."

But he warned that Trump "may view the meeting as a hostile message to the United States."

Boric, for his part, warned against "extremism and authoritarianism" used to silence dissent and suppress debate.

"I also want to tell critics of this gathering that there is never a bad time to strengthen democracy, to reaffirm our convictions regarding multilateralism and the unwavering respect for human rights, always," he added.

Boric said he had invited Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Canada's Mark Carney to the meeting, but they were unable to attend.