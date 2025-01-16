LEGO, the Danish toy giant, is tapping into the education market with products it claims will help kids learn science in the classroom, specifically female students, in an effort to shorten the STEM gap.

LEGO Education, an arm of The Lego Group, announced in a statement its new learning solution, LEGO Education Science, to help teachers bring hands-on, learning to students.

Backed by 45 years of educational experience, the solution targets K-8 students, using colorful brick toys, over 120 science lessons, class presentations, and other LEGO products to learn about science.

Educators can choose to buy from three different kits based on grade level, priced between $329 and $499.

"Science teaches us to ask curious questions to understand the world around us," said Victor Saeijs, president of LEGO Education. "If students think they're not good at the subject or avoid it, we risk losing an entire generation of innovators and problem-solvers. We share your commitment as educators to excite and engage students with high-quality science education."

The LEGO Group developed an interest in shortening the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) gap after an internal report showed 45% of students chose science as "their least favorite" subject.

The company said the findings underscored a need to "reimagine science class."

Lessons are made from the standards established by the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and state and local officials.

The science solution was tested in 100 classrooms with 3000 students.

LEGO Education Science will begin shipping in August.

Teachers can sign up to learn more about the program online.

Recently, The LEGO Group partnered with Australian cartoon character, Bluey, through BBC Studios to create six new Lego sets.

A recent study suggested that investing in LEGO is more lucrative than wine, art and gold, with one investor claiming it's possible to incur a 400% return in a year on a LEGO investment.