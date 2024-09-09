Walmart Unveils Its 2024 'Top Toys': Here's The List
The 66 playthings include 25 that cost less than $25 each
Walmart released its annual list of the holiday season's "top toys" on Monday, with 25 costing less than $25 each.
This year's lineup of 66 playthings features dozens that are exclusive to the world's largest retailer, which said it focused on those that "put play and imagination at the forefront."
The Walmart-only offerings include a $19.97 talking "Force N' Telling" Darth Vader doll with glowing red eyes that serves as an updated, electronic version of the classic Magic 8 Ball.
There's also a $19.97 Lego set that makes a peacock, dragonfly or butterfly, and a $24.97 "Barbie World" set of dollhouse furnishings with a foosball table, flat-screen TV with remote and lounge chair.
"The holiday season is already top of mind for our customers, and Walmart is working hard to ensure families can find top-of-the-list toys and gifting essentials all at incredible prices," Brittany Smith, vice president of merchandising and toys for Walmart U.S., said in a prepared statement.
Bigger-ticket items include a $99 battery-powered bumper car for kids weighing up to 66 pounds, a Huffy mountain bike for $118 and a $150 "Miraculous Paris Heroes" playset with a 4-foot-tall Eiffel Tower and scores of accessories.
With 107 days until Christmas, Walmart said customers can browse all the "top toys" in its 4,600-plus stores or shop online "wherever and whenever they want," with the illustrated list posted online at https://www.walmart.com/toptoys.
Walmart stock was selling for around $77 a share mid-afternoon Monday, up about 0.7% since the start of the day and up more than 45% this year.
