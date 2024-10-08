Life Expectancy May Have Nearly Hit Its Limit, Study Finds
After growing an average of 30 years last century, the increase has stalled
Life expectancy at birth rose by approximately 30 years in high-income nations in the 20th century.
Newly released research says improvements in life expectancy have decelerated in the past 30 years.
Human life expectancy increase in the 1900s was largely driven by advances in public health and medicine. Mortality reduction from early ages into middle and older ages improved.
Before the middle of the nineteenth century, life expectancy was between 20 and 50. Advances in public health and medicine spurred rapid increases in those ages growing into the 80s.
Scientists were unclear if it would continue into the 21st century.
Using demographic survivorship metrics from national vital statistics in the eight countries with the longest-lived populations (Australia, France, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland) and in Hong Kong and the United States, new research published in Nature found that the increases have slowed.
The analysis also found that resistance to improvements in life expectancy increased while lifespan inequality declined and mortality compression occurred.
The study suggested that survival to age 100 years is unlikely to exceed 15% for females and 5% for males.
The authors say that unless the processes of biological aging can be markedly slowed, radical human life extension is implausible in this century.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Fleeing Israeli Bombs, Lebanon's Displaced Met With Suspicion
-
Record Number Of Climbers Chase 14-peak Dream In Tibet
-
Pope Names 21 New Cardinals With Big Impact On Picking Next Pontiff
-
Boeing, Striking Union Set To Resume Contract Negotiations
-
Oklahoma Defends Likely Purchase Of 55,000 Trump Bibles For Schools
-
Arab American Leaders Call On Harris To Separate From Biden's Israel Policy
-
Trump Mocks Women 'Thrilled' To Lose Husbands Before Firefighter's Widow Attends His Butler Rally: Report
-
Trump Says Israel Should 'Hit' Iran Nuclear Sites, 'Worry About Rest Later'
-
Billionaire Silicon Valley Trump Backer Jumps Ship To Harris
-
Seven Charged Over Double Voting In Battleground Michigan