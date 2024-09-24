America's oldest mayor has become a centenarian and is now revealing his post-term plans as his term ends in 2025.

Vito Perillo was elected mayor of his New Jersey hometown at 93. The Tinton Falls mayor is said to be the oldest mayor in America, after being elected to the office in 2017.

Dozens of birthday cards decorated the walls of the Tinton Falls Municipal Center on Monday to celebrate the mayor, a World War II veteran, retired civil engineer, and devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, according to WNBC-TV.

By the time the next mayoral election, Perillo will be 101 years old. He has reportedly informed friends and colleagues that he is considering pursuing another position, and does not intend to seek a third term.

Councilman Dr. Lawrence Dobrin said, "We have had a great experience with him as the mayor, the town has done very well with him as the mayor and we are going to continue that success."

Dobrin mentioned that Perillo encouraged him to run for city council. Now 75, Dobrin describes himself as a "junior" member of the administration in the Monmouth County borough of nearly 20,000 residents.

When asked about serving alongside someone a quarter-century his senior, Dobrin said that he thinks it's wonderful.

Even though Perillo attends most council meetings via Zoom now, Dobrin tells WNBC that Perillo is still very hands-on.

Perillo's constituents appeared largely supportive of him continuing to serve in local government at the age of 100. However, opinions varied when it came to the prospect of him seeking a higher office.