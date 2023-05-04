KEY POINTS Lionel Messi's next soccer venture is expected to be in Saudi Arabia

Sources claim Messi will be getting a deal worth $400 million from the Saudi Pro League

Messi is currently suspended without pay for an unauthorized excursion to Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi is widely considered the greatest soccer player of his era and arguably of all time, though it is now believed that his European adventure is coming to an end and will see him move to a different part of the world for next season.

As reported by Telegraph Sport, Messi's representation is in talks with the Saudi Arabian government, led by his father Jorge, for when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in June to join the Saudi Pro League.

With regards to just how much money Messi will receive, it is believed that it will be around the neighborhood of £320 million ($400 million) per year–a boatload more than eternal rival and fellow soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo's £165 million ($207.5 million) that he is being paid until the summer of 2025.

Additionally, it was also revealed that a Paris Saint-Germain contract extension "has been on the table since January to extend Messi's stay in the French capital for another 12 months but there is now no expectation that it will be signed."

This is in line with what has since been made public about Messi's situation with "Les Parisiens," wherein he is supposedly set to leave the club next month after both sides agreed not to work out a new deal.

The link to Saudi Arabia has been alive since Ronaldo shocked the world when he left Manchester United to join Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr in December which featured a signing bonus of about €100 million ($110.8 million) plus a guaranteed yearly salary of €90 million ($99.7 million).

Messi is currently on the shelf for two weeks after Paris Saint-Germain meted out a suspension with no pay following an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia over this past weekend as the club had training sessions.

The Argentinian star has found decent success in the past two years with the club claiming the 2021-22 French Ligue 1 trophy alongside the Trophée des Champions – a French association soccer trophy similar to that of the more well-known FA Community Shield in England.

However, both of those achievements pale in comparison to that of him finally winning the one accolade that put a definitive separation between him and Ronaldo, that being the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Messi has nothing left to prove in the world of soccer after achieving every major honor possible during his illustrious career, and him playing in Saudi Arabia may point to him wanting to make an additional investment for his post-playing years.