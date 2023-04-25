KEY POINTS Manchester United will face Manchester City in the FA Cup Final for the first-time ever

"We can do it, because we proved it, but it's not an easy job," manager Erik ten Hag says

The FA Cup Final will be played on June 3 at Wembley Stadium

Silverware has eluded Manchester United's trophy cabinet since the 2016-17 season, but they now have an opportunity to bring another one home this season after winning the English Football League (EFL) Cup.

Their victory over Brighton & Hove Albion via penalty shootout in the semifinals of the FA Cup secured their spot in the final against cross-town rival Manchester City and will have a shot at history on their hands.

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is fully aware of what is at stake and is determined to prevent Manchester City from winning a treble by claiming the FA Cup trophy on June 3.

"I understand, of course, the feelings from the Man United fans about it. We will do everything to give them that, to give them the second trophy, everything what I have, everything what the team have, everything the staff have, we will give everything to get that done," Ten Hag said about the win.

"We can do it, because we proved it, but it's not an easy job. It's (Manchester City) a great team, but [we] also have a great team and great players and we can beat them."

Manchester United has indeed proven that they can beat Manchester City after pulling off the improbable upset on January 14 at Old Trafford thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford at the 78th and 82nd minutes.

History has been kind to Manchester United when facing their eternal rivals throughout their FA Cup history as they have beaten the Cityzens six times in nine matchups dating back to October 3, 1891.

However, June 3 will mark the first time that the Manchester Derby will take place in the FA Cup Final, at the hallowed grounds of Wembley Stadium no less.

The Red Devils faced stiff competition from Brighton & Hove Albion throughout the 120-minute affair in the semifinals, but a penalty from Solly March that went beyond the crossbar allowed Victor Lindelof to send Manchester United to their first FA Cup Final appearance since 2018.

Taking home the FA Cup would erase fans' memories of Eden Hazard's penalty getting past David de Gea in 2018 for Chelsea to win the title then.

Manchester City has already logged its first-ever domestic treble (English Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup) in the 2018-19 season, but is yet to win a continental one (Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League).

Nothing would be sweeter for the fanbase of one of the world's most popular soccer clubs than to upend Manchester City when it counts the most as they hope to prevent their rivals from their first-ever continental treble.