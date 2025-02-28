Former Wyoming Representative and long-time Trump adversary Liz Cheney has commented on President Donald Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday, criticizing the 47th President for "attacking" the Ukrainian President.

"Generations of American patriots, from our revolution onward, have fought for the principles Zelenskyy is risking his life to defend," Cheney wrote to X.

"But today, Donald Trump and JD Vance attacked Zelenskyy and pressured him to surrender the freedom of his people to the KGB war criminal who invaded Ukraine. History will remember this day— when an American President and Vice President abandoned all we stand for," she continued.

Her statement was posted in response to a video of Zelenskyy being harshly criticized by Trump and Vance during their meeting in the White House. Vance accused the Ukrainian President of ignoring diplomatic relations with Russia and went as far as to call the Ukrainian President "disrespectful" for pointing out that the Russian government had violated diplomatic agreements, not Ukraine.

"He killed our people, and he didn't exchange prisoners," Zelenskyy said, referring to Putin. "What kind of diplomacy, JD, you are speaking about? What do you mean?"

"I think it's disrespectful to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media," Vance responded.

"Do you think that it's respectful to come to the Oval Office in the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?" Vance continued.

Zelenskyy then attempted to state that the US would eventually feel the effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, causing Trump to snap.

"Don't tell us what we're gonna feel. You're in no position to dictate that. You're in no position to dictate what we're gonna feel. We're gonna feel very good and very strong. You're right now not in a very good position. You're gambling with World War 3," Trump said.

Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is not the only Republican to condemn the Trump administration's treatment of Zelenskyy.

"The White House today sounded like the Democrats of the 1970s and 1980s in regard to Russia," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) told the Deseret News. "Reagan was right then. We should stand for Ukraine, freedom and democracy and against the invading bully."

"As someone who fundamentally believes that Russia, China and Iran are not our friends or allies and continues to believe it is important to support Ukraine, it was extremely short-sighted to engage in that type of exchange in front of the US and international press as you work towards an agreement," New York Rep. Mike Lawler said in a post on X. "Sadly, the only winner of today is Vladimir Putin. President Zelenskyy and his team must work with President Trump and his administration to get this agreement back on track immediately."

Originally published by Latin Times.