The family of an elderly couple that was killed by their own daughter, who then hid their bodies for years, has released a heartbreaking statement about the loss of "our beloved parents."

Virginia McCullough, 36, poisoned her father John and killed her mother Lois with a hammer.

She stashed their bodies in a "makeshift tomb" and a wardrobe in their home where they remained hidden for four years as she lied to relatives about their whereabouts and spent their pensions.

"Our Dad was caring and hardworking and he had a passion for education and writing. He worked tirelessly in his career in university education, which spanned many years," the family said.

"Dad enjoyed lots of hobbies, with particular favorites being golf and snooker," it went on to say. "As we think of Dad, we remember the numerous jokes he used to tell us and the laughs he gave us."

They then turned to their mother.

"Our Mum was kind, caring and thoughtful. Mum delighted in her grandchildren," the family said.

"She had friends from around the world through her penfriend hobby, many of whom she had written to for several decades. Mum had a passion for history, and maintained a keen interest in the royal family."

They went on to talk about them as a couple.

"Mum and Dad loved their trips to the seaside together, where they enjoyed many walks and visited lots of different attractions," they stated. "Their love for the seaside was so great, they were hoping to move to the coast in their retirement years."

Their family was their pride, relatives said.

The statement ended on a slightly positive note.

"As we try to move forward with our lives, we will remember the happy times we enjoyed with them," it stated. "Our Mum and Dad are forever in our hearts, and are loved and missed beyond any measure."

Virginia McCullough, 36, was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. She will have to serve at least 36 years before she is able to apply for parole.