Three-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar played down the importance of taking over the yellow jersey after Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel stormed his way to an impressive victory in the fifth-stage time trial on Wednesday.

Pogacar, who started the day in second place on the same time as leader Mathieu van der Poel, produced one of his best time trials on the 33km route around Caen to finish just 16 seconds behind the world and Olympic champion to leave Van der Poel and fellow challenger Jonas Vingegaard struggling in his wake.

The Slovenian, who now holds a 42sec lead over Evenepoel with Vingegaard over a minute behind, is the first rider since Eddie Merckx in the 1970s to hold all three of the main jerseys -- the general classification, points and king of the mountains.

"I'm super happy with how I rode today, to be 16 seconds behind the world champion, the Olympic champion, the best time triallist in the world right now," Pogacar said after the stage.

"It's a very good day and I'm happy, but I'm just happy this day is over and we can keep the ball rolling in this Tour de France.

"The most important (jersey) is yellow, and the most important time to have it is on the Champs-Elysees at the finish line.

"Now, it's not that important. It feels good, but the important thing is to have it in Paris."

Evenepoel completed the course in 36min 42sec at a blistering average speed of 54 km/h. Italian Edoardo Affini finished third, 33sec behind.

It was Evenepoel's second stage win on the Tour de France, having triumphed in the time trial in Gevrey-Chambertin last year on his debut in the Grande Boucle.

"I knew I had a good chance but, of course, the legs still have to be there and everything has to go to plan," said Evenepoel whose Soudal Quick-Step team-mate Tim Merlier won stage three two days ago.

"In the end I think it was pretty good. I didn't really feel like I could go any faster, so I think in general I'm happy with the result.

"It's a second stage win for our team, it's super nice.

"As for me, I've taken a step towards the podium but there's still a long way to go."

Two-time winner Vingegaard, who began the day just 8sec behind Van der Poel, had a poor day as the Dane could only finish 13th in the stage -- 1min 21sec behind Evenepoel -- to slip to 1min 13sec behind Pogacar in the new standings.

He drops to fourth overall with local rider Kevin Vauquelin moving up to third after a hugely-impressive ride that saw him finish fifth on the day.

"I'm over the moon, really," said an emotional Vauquelin.

"I think I can only experience this once in my life. To see everyone looking at me, cheering me on, it's incredible.

"For a 24-year-old just starting out in the professional world, it's just incredible."

Dutchman Van der Poel also struggled to maintain the pace, coming in 18th, 1min 44sec behind the winner, dropping him down to sixth overall.

Evenepoel was the nailed-on favourite to win the stage given his astonishing record in time trials.

The Flemish rider, who has been wearing a golden helmet since his Olympic double, is virtually invincible in this exercise.

He has won the last six time trial stages in which he has taken part, and nine out of 12 since the start of 2024. This was his 64th career victory, of which 21 have come in time trials.

Evenepoel was also impressed by the performance of Pogacar who was a distant third to the Belgian and Vingegaard in the time trial in the recent Criterium du Dauphine.

"Compared to the Dauphine, he took a big step forward. He showed that he's in great form and that he's the man to beat in this Tour."

Thursday serves up the second longest stage of this year's Tour with 3,500 metres of elevation over a 201.5km route through Normandy which starts in Vauquelin's home town of Bayeux and ends with a short, steep climb to the finish in Vire Normandie.