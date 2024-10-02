The father of a girl who is hospitalized after an acid attack in London is speaking out.

Corey McFarlane says his daughter was walking outside the Westminster Academy school on Sept. 30 when the incident took place.

"My beautiful daughter was the victim of a devastating acid attack," McFarlane said. "Words cannot express the shock, pain, and trauma she is going through right now, both physically and emotionally."

He said his daughter required urgent and long-term medical care for her severe injuries. She will need surgeries, rehabilitation and mental health support.

The 14-year-old girl and a boy were together when an unidentified man rode up on an e-scooter and threw a substance at them.

A member of the school staff rushed to provide first aid and sustained her own injuries in the process.

"For the 14-year-old girl we might not know for some time how severe her injuries are but at this time they are being treated as life-changing," Detective Chief Inspector Dean Purvis said.

McFarlane is asking for anyone with information to contact police so the attacker can be caught.

He also has set up a GoFundMe to raise money to cover the costs of her treatment.

"Your support, whether financial or simply sharing this campaign, will help us tremendously," McFarlane said. "My daughter is a fighter, but she needs her community behind her more than ever."