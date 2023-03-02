KEY POINTS WWE star Naomi is reportedly sidelined due to undergoing shoulder surgery

She was last seen in WWE during her high-profile walk out alongside Sasha Banks (now Mercedes Mone)

Naomi has currently been dipping her toes in different industries since the walk out

WWE fans have not seen former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi since she and then-tag team partner Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks in WWE) on TV since the pair walked out on a Raw taping in May, but a former tag team partner of hers has since shed light on her current status.

Ariane Andrew (Cameron in WWE) recently did an autograph signing with Golden Ring Collectibles and explained why Naomi's seemingly impending WWE return has been put on the shelf for now.

"She (Naomi) is recovering from shoulder surgery. I want her to answer the question for herself. I know she's recovering from shoulder surgery," Andrew stated during the stream.

"I'm super proud of her, that's my sister from another mister. You'll have to ask her for yourself how she's feeling, see if her shoulder is feeling good because she's recovering right now."

Ahead of New Japan Pro Wrestling's (NJPW) Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 1 show on January 4, their big event equivalent to WWE's WrestleMania, Naomi (real name Trinity Fatu) confirmed that she was in the streets of Tokyo – possibly to show support for Mone's surprise debut.

It was later revealed that Naomi was in fact with Mone behind the scenes at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and was joined by current All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and former WWE tag team FTR alongside WWE women's star Bayley.

Mone then faced Kairi (Kairi Sane in WWE) for the IWGP Women's Championship on February 18 at the NJPW-produced "Battle in the Valley" at San Jose Civic in San Jose, California where Naomi was once again spotted congratulating her longtime friend behind the scenes after claiming the title.

WWE fans are still hoping against hope that Naomi will be back in the ring sometime soon and many were of the belief that Naomi was going to be making her grand return at the 2023 Royal Rumble as part of the women's Rumble match since it was happening after Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 1 and 2 (January 21).

However, Naomi's theme did not hit the speakers, which has led to speculation as to whether she really was coming back to the pro wrestling giant or seek opportunities elsewhere.

After all, Naomi has been enjoying her time as a model outside of the pro wrestling ring, which featured a spot in French fashion magazine L'Officiel Baltic Sports Edition and has remained completely silent on her in-ring future.

Whether she makes a return or not, pro wrestling fans will continue to hold out hope for her return to WWE as the women's division could use a veteran talent like Naomi to help elevate younger stars into potential stars.