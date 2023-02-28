KEY POINTS Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel denies any possibility of them buying WWE from Vince McMahon

McMahon made his return to the company in January, looking for potential buyers

WrestleMania 39 is still set to happen on April 1 and 2

Talks of WWE being put up for sale has been the talk of the pro wrestling industry as a number of big names and companies have been linked towards a possible purchase.

However, one name that should be counted out is that of Endeavor–the parent company of mixed martial arts (MMA) giant UFC.

During a fourth-quarter and full-year earnings call for 2022, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel was asked about what their plans were for a possible acquisition of WWE and whether they would consider making a bid for Vince McMahon's brainchild.

"As it relates to WWE, it's an unbelievable product. Vince [McMahon] is an unbelievable... he's created a great business. We've had a long-standing relationship with them over two decades." Emanuel stated.

"We're doing, as I indicated, the On Location business with them, Endeavor Streaming with them. You know, his business is really valuable, but we're not going to do anything as it relates to changing our leverage position right now."

Endeavor issuing a public statement on where they stand with the rumored WWE purchase appears to be a shocking turn of events for those hoping to potentially see UFC stars trying their hand at pro wrestling while keeping their MMA careers intact.

But with that in mind, this new revelation limits potential buyers to just a handful with names like Amazon, Comcast-owned NBCUniversal Media and Fox Corp. and Formula One owners Liberty Media.

Pro wrestling fans would know that McMahon, alongside then-WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis, was involved in a cover-up scandal that alleged he gave out about $3 million in hush money to an ex-employee over an alleged affair.

McMahon, 77, voluntarily stepped down from his post as chairman and CEO and eventually announced his retirement on July 22, 2022.

The move shocked the entire industry as many had believed that McMahon would rather keep working on his empire regardless of what happened with the investigation.

This allowed Triple H, then an executive vice president for talent development, to rise quickly through the ranks as he was named the company's head of creative and chief content officer.

Fans were ecstatic to see the longtime WWE star take hold of the company and lead it to new heights as he has proven it to them multiple times as the head booker of NXT–its developmental brand.

Shockingly, McMahon was brought back into power in January of this year as executive chairman and is now exploring a potential sale.

On February 18, Bloomberg reported that McMahon was looking for bids of more than $9 billion for his company and many have since commented on the matter.

Most noteworthy of them all was fan-favorite commentator and former NFL punter Pat McAfee who made it known that he was now unsure of whether he will return to the company because of the potential sale.

One thing that is for sure in the meantime is that it is all systems go for WrestleMania 39 on April 1 and 2 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California with four matches on the card.

Roman Reigns will be putting up his undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes, while Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley challenges Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Joining them are Bianca Belair's defense of the Raw Women's Title against Asuka and Brock Lesnar facing Omos in a singles match.