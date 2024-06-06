French President Emmanuel Macron warned Thursday that the EU risked being blocked by a big far-right presence in the European Parliament after this week's elections.

"If France sends a very big far-right delegation, if other big countries do this, Europe could be blocked," Macron told French television.

"Because what is a Europe where the extreme right is strong?" he asked, warning of the risk of paralysis in decision-making in case of another pandemic like Covid-19 or in dealing with illegal immigration.

With the far right well ahead in opinion polls in France, Macron added: "We must on June 9 (when France votes) fight to defend those who fight for Europe, because Europe protects us."

Macron's governing centrist coalition appears set to win just half of the number of votes of the far-right National Rally (RN) in France, according to polls, in what would be a huge setback for the president.

He urged the French not to share the regrets of Britons who did not vote against Brexit in the 2016 referendum, only to see their country leave the European Union.

"Come on, go vote on June 9, it is very important. I say this because I always think back to our British friends who did not go to vote on Brexit day. Not going to vote is leaving the future of our continent and our country to others," he said.