At least he's comfortable being confined in small spaces.

British police searching for a suspect found him hiding inside the base of a sofa in his home, according to a police video clip posted on social media.

The 22-second recording shows officers flipping over the furniture to reveal the unidentified man curled up inside, wearing nothing but a pair of briefs.

"We've seen some things in our time, but we must say this is a first!" the Bedfordshire county police department said on Facebook.

The stunning discovery was made Friday morning in the town of Potton, about 50 miles north of London.

"We thought the man would be more comfortable tucked into bed, so he'll be spending the next few hours in a custody cell — little less of a squeeze that way," police said.

It's unclear why officers were searching for the man or why he was arrested.

But the video prompted 130 responses from Facebook users, with some cracking jokes that included, "New movie 'Couch me if u can'" and "Impressive flexibility — though he might have difficulty going straight."