British Police Find Suspect Hiding Inside Sofa: 'This Is A First'
A video clip shows officers flipping over the furniture to reveal the man curled up inside
At least he's comfortable being confined in small spaces.
British police searching for a suspect found him hiding inside the base of a sofa in his home, according to a police video clip posted on social media.
The 22-second recording shows officers flipping over the furniture to reveal the unidentified man curled up inside, wearing nothing but a pair of briefs.
"We've seen some things in our time, but we must say this is a first!" the Bedfordshire county police department said on Facebook.
The stunning discovery was made Friday morning in the town of Potton, about 50 miles north of London.
"We thought the man would be more comfortable tucked into bed, so he'll be spending the next few hours in a custody cell — little less of a squeeze that way," police said.
It's unclear why officers were searching for the man or why he was arrested.
But the video prompted 130 responses from Facebook users, with some cracking jokes that included, "New movie 'Couch me if u can'" and "Impressive flexibility — though he might have difficulty going straight."
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Cars, Chlamydia Threaten Australian Koalas
-
Can Biodiversity Credits Unlock Billions For Nature?
-
In The Colombian Pacific, Fighting To Save Sharks
-
Alexei Navalny Wrote He Knew He Would Die In Prison In New Memoir
-
Harris Releasing Her Medical Records; Campaign Will Challenge Trump To Do The Same
-
Nobel Prize A Timely Reminder, Hiroshima Locals Say
-
Meghan McCain Calls Out Harris For Invoking Her Dad's Name, Threatens To 'Spill The Tea'
-
Deadbeat: Cities Seeking More Than $750,00 From Trump Campaign Owed For Rallies
-
Trump Camp Calls For Military Aircraft, Vehicles For Campaign, Citing Concerns Over Potential Iran Threat
-
North Carolina Governor Calls Out Trump's 'Flat Out Lies' About Hurricane Relief