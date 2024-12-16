The founder of the Mango fashion brand died in an accident on Saturday.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says Isak Andic's death happened in the Salnitre de Collbató caves.

"All my love and recognition for your great work and business vision, which has turned this Spanish firm into a world leader in fashion," Sanchez said in an X post.

Mi pésame a la familia de Isak Andic, fundador de Mango, ante su trágica muerte en un accidente en las cuevas de Salnitre de Collbató.



Todo mi cariño y reconocimiento a su gran labor y visión empresarial, que ha convertido a esta firma española en un referente mundial en la… — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) December 14, 2024

Mango CEO Toni Ruiz released a statement saying, "He dedicated his life to Mango, leaving an indelible mark thanks to his strategic vision, his inspiring leadership and his unwavering commitment to values that he himself imbued in our company."

It went on to say, " but all of us are, in some way, his legacy and the testimony of his achievements."

The 71-year-old fell down a 320-foot ravine, Catalonia's regional police told CNN. His body was later recovered.

Isak Andic founded fashion Mango in Barcelona in 1984. It has more than 15,000 employees worldwide and more than 2,700 locations.