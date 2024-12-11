Google has released its "Year in Search" report for 2024, giving a complete rundown of the year's top trending searches. The results, which looked at every detail down to their users' daily lives and activities, produced a list of searches that contributed to its namesake search engine's landslide traffic. Let's take a stroll down memory lane and explore the most intriguing searches of 2024.

Sports enthusiasts dominated the Google search scene, boosting search volume for terms like Copa América and the UEFA European Championship, with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup leading the pack.

Searches related to politics, especially the U.S. election, also contributed to the traffic spike. Google users additionally searched for information relating to Hurricane Milton and the Olympics.

In the entertainment sphere, they navigated searches for movies like Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2, Deadpool, and Wolverine. Netflix's Baby "Reindeer" was also among the trending searches.

Music lovers appeared to orbit around searches like "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar and "APT" by Rosé and Bruno Mars. Popular political figures such as Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, remained in the spotlight.

The most popular athlete-specific searches included Algerian boxer Imane Khelif and Mike Tyson. Search trends were also dominated by well-known people who died in 2024, such as the late Liam Payne, Toby Keith, and O.J. Simpson.

Here are the top Google searches of 2024, categorized for easy reference:

Music trends and top songs:

- "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar

- "APT" by Rosé and Bruno Mars

- "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born" by Creepy Nuts

- "Thick Of It" by KSI

- "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter

Athletes and teams that dominated the spotlight:

Athletes:

- Imane Khelif

- Mike Tyson

- Lamine Yamal

- Simone Biles

- Jake Paul

Teams:

- New York Yankees

- Los Angeles Dodgers

- Inter Miami CF

- Bayer 04 Leverkusen

- Boston Celtics

Most searched travel destinations on Google Maps:

- Central Park, New York, USA

- Rizal Park, Manila, Philippines

- Ohori Park, Fukuoka, Japan

- Park Güell, Barcelona, Spain

- Odori Park, Hokkaido, Japan

Most searched stadiums around the world:

- Arena di Verona, Verona, Italy

- Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, Spain

- Wembley Stadium, Wembley, England

- Tokyo Dome, Bunkyō, Japan

- Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

The fashion movement known as the "mob wife aesthetic" and the term "demure" were among the most searched terms in the United States, suggesting that people there were attentive to what was going on in the online world. Since Jools Lebron's video went viral on TikTok, the word "demure" has become extremely popular on the internet. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Penn Badgley have joined in the use of the term to refer to quiet and reserved activities. This summer, the internet has come to define itself by Lebron's influence.