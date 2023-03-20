This year's Sweet 16 doesn't taste too sweet for a handful of favorites to win the NCAA Tournament after being upset over the opening weekend.

Top-seeds Purdue and Kansas, the defending champion, were bounced out of college basketball's Big Dance, as were No. 2 seed Arizona and No. 3 seed Baylor, the 2021 champion.

The upheaval in the first two rounds has shuffled the title odds. No. 1 seeds Alabama (+325) and Houston (+350) are now the front-runners to cut down the nets in the April 3 championship game, with No. 2 seeds Texas (+650) and UCLA (+725) also among the popular picks.

No. 4 seed UConn (+950) is the only other team with triple-digit title odds, followed by Gonzaga (+1000), Creighton (+1000) and Tennessee (+1100). Michigan State (+2200), Arkansas (+2800), San Diego State (+3000), Florida Atlantic (+4500), Miami (+5000) and Princeton (+9000) round out the field, according to the latest odds at DraftKings.com.

The wild weekend set up some highly anticipated matchups in the quarterfinals. In Thursday's contests. No. 3 Kansas State kicks things off at 6:30 p.m. ET with as a 1-point favorite over Kansas State, while UConn is a 3.5-point pick over Arkansas in a 7:15 p.m. tip. In the nightcaps, Tennessee is a 5.5-point favorite over Florida Atlantic and UCLA is a 1.5-point pick over Gonzaga.

The top seeds tip off early on Friday. Alabama is a 7-point favorite over San Diego State in the 6:30 p.m. opener, and Houston is a 7-point pick over Miami at 7:15 p.m. Cinderella-story and 15th-seed Princeton is a 10-point underdog to Creighton and Texas is a 4-point favorite to beat Xavier in the nightcaps.

The winners will advance to the Elite 8, with games set for Saturday and Sunday. The victors move on to the Final Four in Houston, which gets under way Saturday, April 1. The championship game is set for Monday, April 3. All games will air live on CBS and TBS.