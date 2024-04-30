JJ Watts is one of the towering figures in the NFL, with an unmatched intensity and a relentless work ethic. In his role as a defensive end, he has shattered records and expectations during his stint for the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

As we all know, star football players are known to earn millions annually, and Watts is no exception. His prowess in the field, coupled with a huge fan base, all contributed to his massive net worth that can make a lot of people green with envy.

CBS broadcaster

Watt retired at the end of the 2022 season and entered a new stage of his career when he became the new studio analyst for CBS Sports. Before joining CBS Sports, he said, "I love the game. I love talking about the game, talking to the players, the coaches, just helping share that knowledge. I mean, I've got 12 years of NFL knowledge, and I've been playing since fifth grade. So I want to be able to share some of that and kind of give insight to the fans."

JJ Watt has an estimated net worth of $34.5 million

As mentioned earlier, the salaries of NFL players are not peanuts. Watt earned approximately $129 million throughout his career with the NFL. It was touted that the year 2020 was his best season in terms of salary since he earned $15.5 million that year playing for Houston Texans.

Watt signed an $11 million 4-year contract with Houston Texas after he was selected in the first round as the first defensive end. Out of the $11 million, $6.6 million was his signing bonus. A bigger amount was in store for Watt in 2014 because he signed a whopping $100 million contract with the same NFL team. Obviously, with the bigger amount, it also came with a $10 million signing bonus and 50% was guaranteed. Later, when he inked a $31 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals for only two years, there was a $23 million guaranteed, and with $20 million guaranteed at signing, and also a $3 million guaranteed in case of injury.

The contracts of Watt were only tip of the iceberg because the NFL player, who actually became the first highest-paid non-quarterback player, also earned millions from endorsements. Huge companies like Gatorade, Reebok, Verizon and Ford, trusted him with their products, which then earned him about $7 to $10 million every year.

In consideration of all his earnings both in the form of salaries and endorsements, Celebrity Net Worth estimated his current net worth at $70 million. It would seem that JJ Watt's net worth has doubled from a Forbes estimate in 2021 of $34.5 million.

Meet the "Sack Master"

The retirement of Watt from the field has made a lot of people curious about his net worth, and such inquiry would require digging into his career. Known as the "sack master," JJ Watt made a formidable football career being at the defensive end for Houston Texans. He played for the team from 2011 to 2020. Thereafter, he moved to Arizona Cardinals up to the year 2023, and retired in the same year.

JJ Watt was among the players who earned several feathers on his cap while still actively playing for the Texans. He boasts of winning the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award several times. In fact, Watt became the first NFL player to achieve 20 sacks in two different seasons. Aside from this, he also enjoyed the distinction bestowed by "Sports Illustrated" as its Sportsperson of the Year in 2017.

Time to invest

One of the things that JJ invested in was a home. He reportedly bought a log cabin in Summit, Waukesha County, Wisconsin, which had four bedrooms. It was on a sprawling 35-acre land and spans 4,500 square feet. He paid approximately $800,000 for the property.

He also had a home in Texas, which he purchased in 2011 for about $399,000. However, in 2016, he put it up for sale for $465,000. The property also sits in a wide area, about a quarter of an acre. Like the log cabin, it has four bedrooms and even a saltwater pool. The living space is at 4,169 square feet, which is already a really good living space for any family. Come 2021 and it was reported that the NFL player bought a house in Strongsville.

Aside from real estate, Watts also bought for himself a number of cars. He owns a Polaris 1000, Audi RS7 and a Ford F-150 Platinum.

Strong family life

Watts tied the knot with Kalia Ohai in 2020. When Watt announced his retirement, his wife expressed her happiness and how proud she was of her husband. His wife gave birth to their son Koa in 2022. A look on the IG of Watt would show how devoted he is to his family.