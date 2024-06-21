France named Kylian Mbappe on the substitutes' bench for their Euro 2024 game against the Netherlands on Friday after Ukraine claimed an emotional win against Slovakia.

Mbappe broke his nose in France's opening victory against Austria but coach Didier Deschamps felt confident enough in his ability to play to name him among the substitutes for the game in Leipzig.

The new Real Madrid recruit wore a protective mask as he warmed up.

Poland will be the first team dumped out of the tournament if France do not lose to the Dutch in the late Group D fixture.

Robert Lewandowksi and his Polish teammates moved to the brink of elimination when they were beaten 3-1 by Poland in Berlin.

Ukraine's players were in tears as the team playing in their first international tournament since Russian forces invaded in February 2022 came from behind to beat Slovakia 2-1 to move second in Group E.

Their first win of Euro 2024 also earned a message of congratulations from the country's president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Roman Yaremchuk came off the bench to hit the winner in Duesseldorf.

After a bruising 3-0 defeat by Romania in their first outing, this time Ukraine showed spirit to fight back with Mykola Shaparenko levelling early in the second half following Ivan Schranz's early opener.

Zelensky said "Way to go guys!" in a message on social media network X as he celebrated their triumph, which he believes showed his country can "take a punch and overcome obstacles".

"The players showed the spirit of Ukraine on the pitch and deserved the win," said coach Serhiy Rebrov.

Robert Lewandowski returned from a thigh injury as a substitute for Poland but could not help his team make inroads against Ralf Rangnick's sturdy Austrian side.

Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek levelled Gernot Trauner's opener, but Christoph Baumgartner and Marko Arnautovic's second-half goals earned Austria three vital points.

After their second defeat of the tournament, Poland coach Michal Probierz insisted Lewandowski was fit to play.

"He was fully fit and he has practised with the team," said Probierz.

Lewandowski came on in the 60th minute with the game level at 1-1 but could not inspire his team as Austria ran out convincing winners.

Austria dominated the opening stages and Trauner powered home a header at the near post from the enterprising Phillipp Mwene's cross.

Piatek levelled for Poland after half an hour, staying calm in the box when a rebound fell his way and slotting into the bottom corner.

With the game level approaching the hour mark, Probierz sent on Lewandowski, who took the captain's armband.

Showing little concern about his injury, the forward charged around and quickly picked up a booking for catching Philipp Lienhart with his arm.

Austria regained the lead after 67 minutes when Arnautovic cleverly stepped over a pass received by Baumgartner, who stroked into the bottom corner.

Veteran captain Arnautovic, 35, sealed the win with a late penalty after Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny felled Marcel Sabitzer.