Fast foot giant McDonald's is extending its popular $5 Meal Deal into Winter as it seeks to boost sales.

The company says that a majority of local markets have agreed to extend the deal into December.

The Meal features a McDouble hamburger or a McChicken sandwich paired with a mall fries, a 4-piece Chicken McNuggets and a small soft drink.

"This summer, tens of millions of fans went to their local McDonald's to enjoy our $5 Meal Deal, and it was so great to welcome them," said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA. "Together with our franchisees, we're committed to keeping our prices as affordable as possible."

The company announced other Fall deals on Thursday.

Customers who order through the McDonald's app will be able to buy $0.50 double cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18 and $2 McCrispy sandwiches in honor of National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day on Nov. 9.

Customers will also be able to buy a 10-pc Chicken McNuggets for $1 once a week between Nov. 4 – Dec. 2.

A medium French fries will be free every Friday when customers spend $1. The company says it has given away 20 million free fries orders so far this year.

McDonald's says local markets will also offer other deals but noted that franchisees are independent business owners who set their own pricing.

Several fast food chains have added or expanded meal deals as inflation has kept some customers way.

Taco Bell added six "meal-sized" items to its menu earlier this year. Some cost less than $3.

Last month White Castle started offering a 10 cheeseburger slider meal deal for $7.99. That's a 30% discount off of the menu price.