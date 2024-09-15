Fast food giant McDonald's is marking 50 years of operating in the U.K. by announcing a large expansion.

The company has 1,435 restaurants in the country and plans to add 200 new restaurants in the next four years.

McDonald's says it currently serves almost 4 million customers every day, and employs 171,415 people. It says the new restaurants will add more than 24,000 jobs.

How does this impact come to life? McDonald's U.K. measured impact and are sharing their findings in celebration of this milestone anniversary. Here's a glimpse at some of the key takeaways.

The company says 81,000 members of its U.K. workforce were hired when they were under 18.

McDonald's says its U.K. partners with hundreds of UK suppliers, providing support to many small and medium-sized businesses including over 23,000 British and Irish farmers.

It says more than 80% of its supply chain spending goes to businesses with a presence in the U.K.

McDonald's has faced a global sales slowdown. It launched a $5 meal deal in the United States this summer that was supposed to last a month. It has extended it into December in most local markets due to its success.

It will offer other deals in the fall, such as 10 Chicken McNuggets for $1 once a week per customer if they order through the company's app.