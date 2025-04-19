In response to the wave of deportations ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump, the Mexican administration, led by President Claudia Sheinbaum, has launched a national employment program to help reintegrate returning citizens into the local workforce.

In partnership with the country's leading business group, the Consejo Coordinador Empresarial (CCE), the government introduced "México te abraza" ("Mexico embraces you"), an initiative aimed at connecting deported Mexicans with immediate job opportunities.

The CCE announced that over 220 companies have made 63,880 job vacancies available through the Conexión Empresarial Paisano platform, as Mexico's Síntesis Digital reports. These positions are spread across all 32 states in Mexico. Nuevo León leads the country with 9,401 job openings, followed by Mexico City with 7,206 and the State of Mexico with 4,840. Other states, including Jalisco and Guanajuato, also feature prominently in the distribution of vacancies.

The initiative builds on a commitment made in January to provide at least 50,000 jobs to those returning from the United States. "Mexico wants them to know they are welcome and that they can find dignified, well-paying work," said Francisco Cervantes Díaz, president of the CCE, to Síntesis.

The business sector also sees an opportunity to leverage the experience of individuals who worked in the U.S. under stricter labor standards. Companies participating in the initiative include major employers such as FEMSA, Walmart, Grupo Carso, Coppel, Lala, Bayer, Grupo Bimbo, and CEMEX.

Available roles range from commercial advisors and plant coordinators to construction supervisors and paramedics. Salaries for operational roles start at around $424 USD per month and can go up to $843 USD, while for technical positions, monthly salaries range between $800 and $1,600 USD, as reported by La Opinión. Some professional roles offer over $2,000 USD.

According to officials, the program will continue to grow, with an emphasis on labor-demanding sectors such as agriculture and construction.

Originally published on Latin Times